Zona Maco, Mexico City’s flagship fair for Modern and contemporary art, returns to the Centro Banamex convention centre for its 14th edition from 8 to 12 February. In all, 127 exhibitors from 24 countries will participate, with an additional 34 showing in Zona Maco Diseño, organised by curator Cecilia León de la Barra. Local comers with an international profile include OMR, House of Gaga, Proyectos Monclova and ­Arróniz, but the accompanying evening programme of openings on 7 February—in the districts of Condesa and Roma—makes a good argument for arriving early.