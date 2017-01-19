Object lessons: from an early John Piper gouache at London Art Fair to a gold leaf cabinet by Paul Evans

Register if you don't have an account
Our pick of highlights from this week's fairs and auctions
This polychrome steel cabinet, with doors embellished in 23-carat gold leaf and brass, is from the Cityscape series by the US sculptor and designer Paul Evans. In the 1950s, after training at the Cranbook Academy of Art, near Detroit, Evans set up a workshop, producing distinctive designs that reached a peak of popularity in the 1970s, chiming with the decade’s aesthetics. Typical of Evans’s muscular yet ornate style, this particular cabinet is fresh to the market, having been commissioned by the seller in 1977.
