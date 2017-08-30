Object lessons: a poetic take on decay, a goddess drawn by a cult favorite and a rare study by Peter Blake

Galerie Forsblom at Chart Art Fair

1-3 September

Heavy (2017) by Toni R. Toivonen

€16,000

Not for the squeamish, the young Finnish artist Toni R. Toivonen (b. 1987) creates ethereal works from grotesque means. He leaves the carcass of an animal – a raccoon, mouse, dog, horses or cow, which died of natural causes – on a brass plate and as it decomposes, the animal etches a ghostly, vaguely discernible gesture of its form on the oxidised metal. The results are a form of vanitas, a meditation on the transience of life. For this work, Heavy, in brass, resin, plexiglass and “original substances of a dead animal”, Toivonen used a horse.The Helsinki-based Galerie Forsblom will devote their entire stand to the artist's macabre works at Copenhagen’s Chart Art Fair, the Nordic-focused contemporary art fair in its fifth edition.

Gaia (1964) by Austin Osman Spare

Rosebery's

Gaia (1946) by Austin Osman Spare

Est £4,000-£5,000