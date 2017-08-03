Museum patron and photography connoisseur Paul Walter’s collection to be sold

Captain Linnaeus Tripe, Views of India, Indonesia and Myanmar (Burma), around 1858 (estimate: $20,000-$30,000)

Untitled Red and Green Drawing 2 by Brice Marden (est. $400,000-$600,000). © 2017 Brice Marden / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

A set of six dining chairs (1981) by Robert Wilson (est. $30,000-45,000, to be sold in two lots).

An illustration to the Devi Mahatmya series: Kali Attacks the Demon Armies of Shumbha and Nishumba (India, Guler, circa 1780) (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Head and Smoke by Philip Guston (est. $100,000-$150,000).

A pair of George II walnut hall armchairs after a design by William Kent (mid-18th century) (est. $60,000-$100,000).

Vertical Brushstrokes by Sol Lewitt (est. $60,000-$80,000).© 2017 The LeWitt Estate / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.