Retrato de niña o Joven Inmaculada (Portrait of girl or Young Immaculate) is due to be auctioned on 25 April at Abalarte in Madrid

An x-ray of the portrait has revealed that a crown of stars is hidden by overpaint

Velázquez's Immaculate Conception (1618-19, detail) in the collection of the National Gallery, London, shares a similar pose and crown of stars

The painting Retrato de niña o Joven Inmaculada (Portrait of girl or Young Immaculate) is attracting the attention of experts at the Spanish auction house Abalarte in Madrid, where it has been billed as a potential early work work by Velázquez due to be auctioned on 25 April. The 57cm x 44cm oil on canvas was discovered by chance by Richard de Willermin, a specialist in 17th- and 18th-century Italian, Flemish and Spanish art who consults as an expert for Abalarte. Specialists at Madrid’s Prado museum have examined the painting but declined to comment publicly on whether it is an authentic work by Velázquez.The discovery has, however, made the auction house extra cautious, and it has not released an estimate ahead of the sale. The work is in good condition, having for some time belonged to a private owner based in Madrid and had been in the family for generations. It “depicts a young girl, who might be Velázquez’s sister”, De Willermin says, although little is known about the artist’s family.“It is evident that it is an authentic Velázquez”, De Willermin says, suggesting that it might be one of the artist’s earliest works, painted when he was still an apprentice. “He might have painted it in Seville around 1617, before the two canvases of the Immaculate Conception at the National Gallery in London (1618-19) and the Focus-Abengoa Foundation in Seville (1618-20), and The Adoration of the Magi (1619) in the Prado,” De Willermin says. “There is an unquestionable connection through the clothing and the technique. The girl stands with a crown of stars, as with the Immaculate Conception at the National Gallery”. An x-ray of the portrait has revealed that a crown of stars is hidden by overpaint.