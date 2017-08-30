New drawing and sculpture fair shakes up Paris fine art world

A new fine art, drawing and sculpture fair is due to open in Paris in November, filling the gap left by the Paris Tableau fair which folded two years ago. More than 30 international galleries—including Didier Aaron of Paris and Galerie de Jonckheere of Geneva—will participate in the Fine Arts Paris fair held at the Palais Brongniart (8-12 November).



Officials at the Salon du Dessin, Paris’s longstanding drawings fair which launched in 1991, are behind the new initiative. “Diversity and quality are the hallmarks of this new fair, whether in media, periods, subjects on view, but also budgets because museum quality works exhibited by major galleries can be shown alongside “discoveries” by young dealers presented at lower prices,” according to a statement.



Paris Tableau, which was also held at the Palais Brongniart, was founded in 2011 by a consortium of mainly Paris-based dealers. These included Galerie Eric Coatalem and Galerie Canesso who said at the time that no art fair catered specifically for the Old Masters market. Galerie Canesso is among the participants in Fine Arts Paris.



Paris Tableau closed its doors in November 2015, and merged with La Biennale Paris, formerly the Biennale des Antiquaires, which is held every September at the Grand Palais. Last year, 16 dealers from Paris Tableau took part in La Biennale Paris.



The Syndicat National des Antiquaires (SNA, the French association of antiques dealers) founded the Biennale in 1962. Asked about the latest developments, SNA president Mathias Ary Jan, tells The Art Newspaper that “La Biennale Paris is an international level fair held in a prestigious institution, the Grand Palais, with many specialties: furniture, decorative arts, contemporary and Modern Art etc. You can’t compare such different events.” He also points to the appointment of the Qatari prince, Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, to the fair’s honorary committee.



Jill Newhouse Gallery in New York, which specialises in 19th- and 20th-century US and European works on paper, is taking part in Fine Arts Paris. “I believe this fair is a reboot of Paris Tableau but that it will have a broader outlook,” Newhouse says. “I have always sold well in Paris and to European collections so when this opportunity arose, I jumped!”



