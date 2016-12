The organisers of the Old Masters fair Paris Tableau, which closed last year, are due to open an edition of the fair in Brussels next year under the name Paris Tableau Brussels. According to the web publication Le Quotidien de l’Art, the fair will open at La Patinoire Royale next summer (8-11 June) with the Parisian dealer Maurizio Canesso at the helm. The fair will include around 20 international galleries.



Last autumn, Paris Tableau was folded into the Biennale des Antiquaires, the prestigious jewellery, art and antiques fair held at the Grand Palais in Paris. Sixteen dealers from the defunct fair graduated to the Biennale des Antiquaires, which re-launched in September as an annual fair, and has since been renamed La Biennale Paris.



A spokeswoman at Galerie Canesso tells The Art Newspaper: “Paris Tableau has grown since 2011 and now wants to export the label to the international market. [We start] in Brussels as it is the capital of the European Union and also because there is a real demand for Old Master paintings from Belgian collectors.”



Paris Tableau was founded in 2011 by a consortium of mainly Paris-based dealers—including Galerie Eric Coatalem and Galerie Canesso—who said at the time that no art fair catered specifically for the Old Masters market.