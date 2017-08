Jagdip Jagpal has been appointed director of the India Art Fair (Image: © Gianluca De Girolamo)

Neha Kirpal, who founded the India Art Fair in 2008, is stepping down from her role as director, with Jagdip Jagpal being appointed to the position. Kirpal will continue to have an active role in the development of the fair, as its founder and co-owner.Jagpal has worked on a number of cultural projects in the UK, China and the South Asian region. Most recently she collaborated on New North and South, a scheme spearheaded by Maria Balshaw, formerly the director of the Whitworth in Manchester and now director of the Tate. The project established a network of 11 arts organisations across South Asia and the North of England who are working together on artistic commissions and exhibitions.Prior to this, Jagpal managed international partnerships and programmes at the Tate. She is a former trustee of the Wallace Collection, and is currently a governor of the London School of Economics and a member of the development board at the Royal College of Art.The India Art Fair has undergone transformation in recent years. Last September, the Swiss-based MCH Group, which owns the Art Basel franchise, announced it had taken a majority stake in the fair. The group now owns 60.3%, the previous owner Angus Montgomery has 29.7% and Kirpal retains 10%.Kirpal will continue to sit on the board of the fair and will be responsible for establishing other initiatives in the region. “With Jagdip’s strong background in both the commercial and public art sector, she is ideally placed to take the India Art Fair to its next level of potential, in India and beyond,” Kirpal says.