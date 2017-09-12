Administrative Assistant / Bookkeeper
The Art Newspaper, the world’s most respected art publication, is seeking an experienced Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper to join its New York office. Reporting to the Accountant who is based in London, this role will have the following responsibilities:
- Maintaining the sales and purchase ledgers for the US business
- Managing and monitoring prepayments and accruals
- Generating and distributing invoices, in particular working closely with the advertising team to ensure the monthly issue invoicing is carried out quickly and accurately
- Communicating with clients and vendors to collect and process payments
- Managing staff expenses and credit cards
- Bank account reconciliations and analysis
- Preparation of P&Ls for individual products and projects
- Preparation of any cost / revenue / financial analysis required by management
- Working closely with the circulation team to manage the financial aspects of subscriptions, newsstand circulation and associated reconciliations
- Payroll processing
- General day to day office administration, including ensuring bills are paid on time and liaising with the building management
Desired skills and experience:
Must be able to demonstrate the following skills:
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Good knowledge and understanding of double entry, be able to produce Trial Balance
- Knowledge of accounting standards and software (XERO and Pegasus Opera)
- Highly motivated with a strong ability to prioritize and organize workload to ensure deadlines are met
- Proficient with of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel
- Professional phone etiquette and interpersonal skills
- Degree or professional qualification in business or accounting is a distinct advantage
- Knowledge of/interest in the art world is plus but not a requirement
Desired experience:
- Minimum of two years in a comparable role.
Candidates must be legally entitled to work in the USA.
Working hours: 4 or 5 days a week from 9.30 till 5.30.
Benefits:
We are offering annual salary in the range between $35000 and $45000 (calculated on pro-rata basis) (dependent on experience), 5% matching pension contribution, fully paid health care, and 21 days of annual leave (calculated on pro-rota basis).
Applications should be sent to Evgenia Spellman e.spellman@theartnewspaper.com by 12 September 2017