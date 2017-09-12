Administrative Assistant / Bookkeeper

The Art Newspaper, the world’s most respected art publication, is seeking an experienced Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper to join its New York office. Reporting to the Accountant who is based in London, this role will have the following responsibilities:

Maintaining the sales and purchase ledgers for the US business

Managing and monitoring prepayments and accruals

Generating and distributing invoices, in particular working closely with the advertising team to ensure the monthly issue invoicing is carried out quickly and accurately

Communicating with clients and vendors to collect and process payments

Managing staff expenses and credit cards

Bank account reconciliations and analysis

Preparation of P&Ls for individual products and projects

Preparation of any cost / revenue / financial analysis required by management

Working closely with the circulation team to manage the financial aspects of subscriptions, newsstand circulation and associated reconciliations

Payroll processing

General day to day office administration, including ensuring bills are paid on time and liaising with the building management

Desired skills and experience:

Must be able to demonstrate the following skills:

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Good knowledge and understanding of double entry, be able to produce Trial Balance

Knowledge of accounting standards and software (XERO and Pegasus Opera)

Highly motivated with a strong ability to prioritize and organize workload to ensure deadlines are met

Proficient with of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel

Professional phone etiquette and interpersonal skills

Degree or professional qualification in business or accounting is a distinct advantage

Knowledge of/interest in the art world is plus but not a requirement

Desired experience:

Minimum of two years in a comparable role.

Candidates must be legally entitled to work in the USA.

Working hours: 4 or 5 days a week from 9.30 till 5.30.

Benefits:

We are offering annual salary in the range between $35000 and $45000 (calculated on pro-rata basis) (dependent on experience), 5% matching pension contribution, fully paid health care, and 21 days of annual leave (calculated on pro-rota basis).

Applications should be sent to Evgenia Spellman e.spellman@theartnewspaper.com by 12 September 2017