The Art Newspaper is the leading and most influential publication online and in print about the news and workings of the international art world, with its main office in London and a subsidiary in New York. Its readership is largely in the various professional branches of the art world, such as museum directors, cultural property lawyers and the art trade (B2B), but it also has a substantial following among art lovers (B2C).

The Art Newspaper is looking for an Editor, who will, first and foremost, be an experienced, rigorous and creative journalist and editor, with an excellent news sense in the field of the visual arts, but who will also have the organisational skills to allow The Art Newspaper to diversify beyond its current products. Currently, these are daily news online, a monthly print edition, and daily print newspapers at the major art fairs internationally. The Editor will be expected to complete the transition to being “digital first”, which is already underway. The areas of future diversification will be specialist reports, video and podcasts, against the wider recalibration of the relationship between the monthly edition and online news. The Art Newspaper will also be organising events that will require the creative input and presence of the editorial staff and Editor.



The Editor will be expected to set up and manage the teams for each of these activities (except events), using in-house and external forces where needed. The Editor will be expected to maintain and develop collaborative and creative relationships with The Art Newspaper’s sister editions, the Giornale dell’Arte, Le Journal des Arts, The Art Newspaper Russia and The Art Newspaper China, all the papers acting as a news service to each other. A knowledge of foreign languages would be an advantage, but not indispensable, while an internationalist outlook is essential.

The Editor will be expected to represent the paper by lecturing, chairing and organising meetings, and being present at exhibition openings etc. The Editor must be flexible, creative, quick-off-the-mark, a good chief, with a capacity to motivate and direct the teams.

The job, which is full-time, is based in the London office, but with frequent contact via Skype with, and regular visits to, New York.

Applications should be sent to Anna Drozhzhina annad@theartnewspaper.com by 12 September 2017