Head of Learning and Research

We are excited to be running a search for a candidate to fill the position of Head of Learning and Research. This new senior role provides an exceptional opportunity for an ambitious, visionary, experienced leader from the worlds of international arts, higher education, community engagement or any combination of these.

We are looking for a leader to develop and expand upon the learning strategy and deliver an ambitious internationally-recognised local, national and online learning programme that falls in line with the institution’s reputation for quality, innovation and impact. The ideal candidate will have at least 10 years’ experience, with some of this experience working in a contemporary art institution.

For more information and job description, please visit our website at http://www.serpentinegalleries.org/jobs

We are working with Sophie Macpherson, an Executive Search agency on this position and all applications should be directed to them. For more information and how to apply, please contact Rosie Allen at rosie@sophiemacpherson.com. The closing date for applications is Friday 8 September 2017.