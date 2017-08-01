Curator/Senior Curator

The National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design is Norway’s largest museum and receives around 750,000 visitors every year. Our mission is to collect, preserve, display, promote and conduct research on the country’s most comprehensive collection of art, architecture, and design. The museum currently has a staff of 180 employees and runs a varied exhibition programme, including a number of touring exhibitions. A new museum complex is under construction in central Oslo, and when completed it will be one of the largest art museums in Northern Europe. Planning for the relocation is under way, involving extensive collection management and the development of exhibition and education projects. The new museum is set to open in 2020 with a comprehensive presentation of its holdings. With a vision of inspiring new generations of art lovers, the museum wishes to engage a broad and diverse audience in a daring, playful, generous, and informative way.



The National Museum is committed to diversity and encourages qualified candidates to apply, regardless of their age, gender, and cultural and ethnic background. The National Museum promotes workplace inclusion through the IA agreement.

The Old Masters and Modern Art Department is in charge of managing and documenting the museum’s collections from antiquity to the 1960s and of making them accessible to the public through exhibitions, a study room, publications, digital media, and a varied programme of museum education.





Overview of role

Responsibilities

· Specialist management of the collection

· Planning and realization of exhibitions

· Development of national and international networks, and external representation of the museum

· Participation in departmental meetings, project work, and internal liaising

· Submitting proposals to the museum’s programme and acquisition committee

· A right and duty to carry out research and development

· Replying to written and oral enquiries from both the general public and scholars

· Other responsibilities as agreed upon with the immediate superior

Qualifications



- MA in art history. Senior curator status requires a PhD or similar degree.

- Documented expertise in the field of pre-1800 fine art. A list of publications is to be submitted along with the application. Applicants with an MA must document at least two major scholarly works beyond their graduate thesis.

- At least three years’ experience of varied exhibition activities and collection work in an art museum or similar institution (please provide documentation).

- Excellent written and oral presentation skills in English. An additional European language is desirable (preferably French, Italian, or Dutch). Foreign applicants are expected to acquire Norwegian in an adequate time.

- Access to a broad international network in the field.

- Solid computer skills and an ability to keep up to date on relevant software.

- Applicants must provide documentation of their education and work experience.

Personal traits



· An ability to create enthusiasm and team spirit among a varied staff

· An ability to promote an open dialogue

· An ability to carry out multiple tasks simultaneously

· Great flexibility

· Accuracy and reliability

· An ability to get things done

· Solid communication skills

We offer

· An exciting job

· Competitive wages, 52,000 – 72,000 USD

· Favourable pension and insurance schemes

· An inexpensive canteen

· A flexible work schedule

Application deadline: 1 august 2017

Points of contact:

Nils Ohlsen, director of Old Masters and Modern Art

(+47) 21 98 20 00



Miriam Nordgård, HR advisor (for help with registering résumés and applications)

(+47) 90 29 59 98





For applying go to: https://www.webcruiter.no/WcMain/AdvertViewPublic.aspx?oppdragsnr=3466070413&culture_id=EN&company_id=99000&link_source_id=0





