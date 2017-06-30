Gallery Director

The gallery specialises in Art & Design from 1800 to the present day and the successful candidate should have a specialist working knowledge of art within this date line. The candidate will be responsible for researching and selling works of art both within the exhibition framework and outside of it. They will have at least ten years' experience of working in a commercial gallery or an auction house and have existing relationships with art buyers and sellers together with a proven track record of sales ability and commercial awareness. As part of the management team at The Fine Art Society the successful candidate will also be expected to aid in the development of the staff at the gallery, contribute to the planning and delivering of the exhibition programme and associated budgets and the development of the business. The core business of the gallery is working with collectors. Specialist knowledge, a true interest and enthusiasm for art are key.





If you are interested in this role please send a CV and covering letter to Pippa Stockdale at pippa@thefineartsociety.com





Application deadline is Friday 30th June 2017