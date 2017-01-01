Fair Director

Art Central is an annual art fair entering its fourth year in Hong Kong and takes place during Hong Kong Art Week: the busiest week in the year, co-timed with the leading international art fair Art Basel in Hong Kong. Situated in a purpose built temporary structure on the waterfront of the iconic Victoria Harbour it is one of the key events on the social and cultural calendar in the city and the most recent edition welcomed over 35,000 visitors from Hong Kong, Asia and across the world.

Art Central is rapidly growing in stature and scale and now welcomes in excess of 100 international galleries annually. It provides a platform for galleries to present work of the highest quality to both an Asia Pacific and truly global audience.

The 2017 Fair was highly praised by collectors, critics and gallerists alike.

The Fair Director will be supported by a selection committee of gallerists and a curatorial advisory team that he or she will have a role in assembling. We are looking for a Fair Director who shares our commitment to curatorial excellence and our aspiration to look for, present and un-package talent that will be interesting not just in 5 years but in 50 years from now.

The associated program of guided tours, talks and seminars will be instrumental in encouraging quality and meaningful engagement with art, art buying and art collecting. This role presents the opportunity for input into the strategic positioning and long term development of the fair.

The Fair Director will be responsible for defining and delivering high quality content according to agreed commercial targets and parameters. This will involve overall responsibility for recruiting the agreed level and extent of participating galleries, and defining and delivering a strong and meaningful associated program of talks and collateral events that will enrich the experience of exhibitors and visitors. The Fair Director will also be the key ambassador for the Fair through being the Fair’s spokesperson to the international arts media, and will be responsible for networking and developing key VIPs, and ensuring that they attend the event.

The Fair Director will need to be both a strategist and commercially minded and will be able to quickly develop significant support and confidence for the new project. They will also be well networked in Asia amongst institutions and collectors. The Fair Director should be able to demonstrate a strong curatorial background.

The role of Fair Director for Art Central is an exceptional opportunity for someone who truly has the vision and belief to build on the solid foundations of Art Central.

Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. The role is based in Hong Kong.

RESPONSIBILITIES



Overall Management/Strategic Direction/Budgeting

To take overall responsibility for the development of Art Central

Overall responsibility for exhibitor recruitment ensuring the right strategic mix of galleries from Asia Pacific, US, Europe and beyond

Responsibility for building list galleries to be invited and overall gallery target list

Appointment of the selection committee and leading the selection process

Oversee and create new strong curatorial elements of the fairs

Creation of effective education programme

Strategic responsibility for fair programming

Monitoring of latest developments in the regional/international art world and adapt tactics accordingly

Strategic input/feedback and analysis to be presented to the Board

Budgetary Input



Exhibitor Recruitment and Relationship Management

To create strategic plan travel for the purposes of gallery exhibitor acquisition

To maintain regular contact with exhibitors

Responsibility for ensuring mutually agreed stand revenue targets are met



Collector and Institutional Relationship Development

Responsibility for collector, curator and institutional relationship development at high levels

Lead the VIP Manager build and develop effective collector engagement strategies in Hong Kong, regionally and globally

Sponsorship and Partnerships

To attend key sponsor meetings with Managing Director

To assist in the opening up of new sponsor leads through day to day networking



Media Relations

To develop key messaging for the positioning for Art Central

To act as main spokesperson for Art Central

To jointly agree on PR agency selection

To have input into the marketing plan and joint sign off

To have joint sign off on key marketing collateral – ads/VIP Packs/leaflets etc

Relationship Management

Help build and maintain strong relationships with key relevant stakeholders - e.g. Government, cultural and institutional, commercial, sponsors etc

PERSON SPECIFICATION

8 years’ experience in the international art world



Demonstrable expertise in contemporary art



Strong Communication Skills



Strong Diplomacy Skills



Practically minded



Strong entrepreneurial drive and business sense



Vision



Curiosity and Passion



Leadership capabilities



Ability to work with others



Tenacity, Energy and Commitment





TO APPLY

For further details, please contact Charles Ross, Managing Director, in the strictest confidence. In the first instance please send your CV and a covering email to charles.ross@smelondon.co.uk.