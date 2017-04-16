Curator

Applications for curators for the next edition of the Abraaj Group Art Prize are now open. Experienced international and regional curators are invited to apply to become Guest Curator of the Abraaj Group Art Prize 2018, a role that includes curating the group exhibition at Art Dubai 2018 and producing an accompanying publication.



Curator applications close on April 16, 2017.



http://www.abraajgroupartprize.com/

