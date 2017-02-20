Cataloguer, Prints Department

Central London



We now have a great opportunity for somebody with an interest in and knowledge of prints to join us in New Bond Street. Reporting to the Head of Print Department, you will assist with cataloguing sale items including Old Masters and Contemporary prints, under the supervision of the department’s specialists.

Responsibilities:



Assisting the senior members of the department with the research and cataloguing of objects to the highest standard

Corresponding with external experts

Involvement in aspects of catalogue production including, assisting with paste-ups and layouts and liaising with Catalogue Production and other support departments

Dealing with day-to-day client enquiries at the counter, by email and on the telephone

Writing condition reports and responding to photo forms, estimate enquiries and general correspondence

Assisting with the maintenance of the library and archive system

Assisting the Senior Experts with the research of prints in private collections for valuation and other purposes.

Operating at all times in accordance with the company’s rules on compliance and corporate Governance

Skills/Competencies/Experience:

Education to degree level in History of Art ideally with some knowledge and experience of Prints

First class research skills

The ability to work effectively individually and in a team and to ‘pitch in’ when required

An eye for detail and a methodical approach

The ability to work well under pressure and a flexible approach to a wide range of tasks

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and a commitment to an exemplary level of client service

Self-motivated with enthusiasm to learn

Strong organisational skills with proven ability of meeting deadlines

Some understanding of Sotheby’s and its culture and services, and of the auction process in general

Knowledge of at least one other European language, preferably German, would be advantageous

In return, you can look forward to working in a fast-paced and stimulating environment with a competitive salary and benefits that include private health cover, pension, life assurance and permanent health insurance.

To apply, please upload your CV and a covering letter through the Sotheby's careers portal at the following address: http://www.sothebys.com/en/inside/careers.html

Closing date for applications is 20 February 2017.