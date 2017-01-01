Associate Curator

Associate Curator

GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

The Associate Curator will either specialize in late medieval art (13th-16th century) or the arts of the Mediterranean world in the late antique through medieval periods. The ideal candidate is expected to be active as a scholar in his/her area of expertise, have a global perspective, interdisciplinary interests and a willingness to engage in diverse media. In addition, s/he will be required to work broadly across the collection in support of departmental and museum activities and have a demonstrated interest in comparative research and projects. As part of the curatorial team responsible for collections and programs at the Metropolitan Museum and at The Cloisters, s/he and will be responsible for performing all curatorial duties, including: researching, studying, interpreting, and publishing works in the collection under her/his curatorial responsibility; contributing to permanent collection installations; recommending acquisitions; reviewing and recommending loan requests; proposing future exhibitions and publications; and building and maintaining positive relations with colleagues in the museum/academic world, collectors, and patrons.

Primary Responsibilities and Duties:

· Participate in departmental assessment and acquisition initiatives, and collaborate closely with departmental colleagues on related aspects of collection development and stewardship

· Plan, research and stage exhibitions in cooperation with colleagues in the department and across the museum

· Lead scholarly research on and interpretation of objects under his/her curatorial responsibility, and work closely with collections and conservation staff on maintaining collection records and reviewing treatment recommendations

· Propose and contribute to departmental publications, including catalogue essays and entries, as well as other texts, printed and online

· Foster and maintain excellent working relationships with donors, patrons, collectors, colleagues from other international institutions and the scholarly community, dealers and other individuals involved with the interests of the Museum

· Participate in departmental fundraising as appropriate

· Contribute to departmental programs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Cloisters, including the Visiting Committee and other donor or supporter events

· Answer correspondence relating to collection in field of expertise; assist the public and visiting scholars with inquiries

· Interest in working closely with or mentoring fellows and interns

· Contribute to the Museum's public and educational programs (Learning, Volunteers, Digital Media, etc.)

· Collaborate with colleagues inside the museum on museum-wide programs and projects, including committee service.

· Other duties as assigned.

Requirements and Qualifications:

Experience and Skills:

· Minimum seven years' experience in a museum or academic institution required

· Demonstrated scholarly achievement including evidence of original research in field of specialization

· Demonstrated experience in conceiving and organizing exhibitions

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with museum colleagues, donors and general public

· Ability to create and maintain precise and widely researched records, proficiency in TMS desirable

· Demonstrated commitment to broad international engagement and learning

Knowledge and Education:

· PhD in Art History with a concentration in relevant field required

· Recognized achievement for expertise and scholarship in the field required

· Good working knowledge of appropriate languages required

· Strong record of publications in the field required

