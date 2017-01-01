Assistant Curator

THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Assistant Curator





GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

The Assistant Curator will either specialize in late medieval art (13th-16th century) or the arts of the Mediterranean world in the late antique through medieval periods. The ideal candidate is expected to be active as a scholar in his/her area of expertise, have a global perspective, interdisciplinary interests and a willingness to engage in diverse media. In addition, s/he will be encouraged to work broadly across the collection in support of departmental and museum activities and have a demonstrated interest in comparative research and projects. As part of the curatorial team responsible for collections and programs at the Metropolitan Museum and at The Cloisters, s/he and will be responsible for contributing to all curatorial duties, including: researching, studying, interpreting, and publishing works in the collection under her/his curatorial responsibility; contributing to permanent collection installations; recommending acquisitions; reviewing and recommending loan requests; proposing future exhibitions and publications; and building and maintaining positive relations with colleagues in the museum/academic world, collectors, and patrons

Primary Responsibilities and Duties:

· Gain familiarity with current curatorial practices and conservation methods and procedures with support from departmental and museum colleagues

· Contribute to departmental assessment and acquisition initiatives, and collaborate closely with departmental colleagues on related aspects of collection development and stewardship

· Contribute to planning, researching and staging exhibitions in cooperation with colleagues in the department and across the museum

· Contribute to scholarly research on and interpretation of objects under his/her curatorial responsibility,

· Contribute to departmental publications, including catalogue essays and entries, as well as other texts, printed and online

· Establish and maintain excellent working relationships with donors, patrons, collectors, colleagues from other international institutions and the scholarly community, dealers and other individuals involved with the interests of the Museum

· Assist with departmental fundraising as appropriate

· Assist with departmental programs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Cloisters, including the Visiting Committee and other donor or supporter events

· Answer correspondence relating to collection in field of expertise; assist the public and visiting scholars with enquiries

· Contribute to the Museum's public and educational programs (Learning, Volunteers, Digital Media, etc.)

· Collaborate with colleagues inside the museum on museum-wide programs and projects, including committee service.

· Other duties as assigned.

Requirements and Qualifications:

Experience and Skills:

· The candidate must have a scholarly and professionally committed interest in medieval art and demonstrated interest in museum work in general

· Minimum three years of museum experience is preferred

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with museum colleagues, donors and general public

· Demonstrated commitment to broad international engagement and learning

· Familiarity with collection management systems like TMS is desirable.

Knowledge and Education:

· PhD in Art History or its equivalent with a concentration in relevant field required

· Recognized achievement for expertise and scholarship in the field required

· Good working knowledge of appropriate languages required

Please send cover letter, resume, and salary history to careers@metmuseum.org with “Assistant Curator, Medieval Art and The Cloisters” in the subject line.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art provides equal opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, alienage or citizenship status, marital status or domestic partner status, genetic information, genetic predisposition or carrier status, gender identity, HIV status, military status and any other category protected by law in all employment decisions, including but not limited to recruitment, hiring, compensation, training and apprenticeship, promotion, upgrading, demotion, downgrading, transfer, lay-off and termination, and all other terms and conditions of employment. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and national service alumni encouraged to apply.