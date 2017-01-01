Director

Salary Package: Competitive



Location: Great Pulteney Street, Bath

The Board of the Holburne Museum in Bath is inviting applications for their next Director, following the appointment of the current Director to the post of Sackler Director at Dulwich Picture Gallery, London from the Spring of this year.

The Holburne Museum, whose mission statement is ‘Changing Lives through Art’, is a treasure house of Old Master paintings, portrait miniatures, porcelain, Renaissance bronzes and ceramics, silver, embroidery and eighteenth century British portraits, most notably by Ramsay, Stubbs, Zoffany and Gainsborough. With a national profile for high quality exhibitions and a reputation for working with leading contemporary artists, creating a fresh and exciting response to the historic collection, the Holburne attracts an audience of over 100,000 visitors each year, engages about 9,000 people in its learning and community engagement programme and operates on an annual budget of 1.3m with a staff of 21 FTEs.

The key role of the next Director of the Holburne Museum is to ensure its long-term future by working with the Board to establish a business model that can combine artistic excellence and innovation with the financial under-pinning that ensures the Museum’s longer-term future. Building on what has been achieved to date, including the development of the Endowment Fund, the new Director will be required to improve the organisation’s income generation and fund-raising capability while ensuring its artistic integrity is maintained.

In the new Director, the Trustees are looking for a museum professional who has a track record of driving change to improve financial performance within a broader remit which also includes ensuring the excellent reputation of the organisation and attracting an ever-increasing and diverse audience. A good leader with experience of managing change and an excellent track record of nurturing stakeholder relations, candidates will bring to the Holburne a judicious mix of commercial savvy combined with the pursuit of artistic excellence to ensure its place among the top small museums of the world in perpetuity.

To learn more and to receive an application pack, please be in touch with Liz Amos or Mary Deegan of Liz Amos Associates on +44 (0)20 7464 4351 or at liz.amos@lizamosassociates.com or mary.deegan@lizamosassociates.com

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Friday 3rd March 2017 (close of business)