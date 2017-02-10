HEAD OF PRESS and PUBLIC RELATIONS (U.S.)

Bonhams is an international auction house specializing in the appraisal and sale of fine art, fine jewelry, antiques, fine wine, motor cars and all types of collectibles. Our U.S. galleries and salerooms are located in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The Head of Press and Public Relations (U.S.) is based in New York, and is part of the Global Communications Department, headquartered in London. You will work with the Global Director of Communications, and the New York-based CEO of Bonhams. You will be responsible for developing a communications strategy for Bonhams auctions, events, executives, and specialists. You will provide advice and counsel across the organization, working with senior leadership to develop the strategic plan and objectives for Bonhams PR and the organization at large.The Communications Department aims to present a favorable public image for Bonhams and its clientele by communicating the strengths and achievements of the company as a global brand. This involves researching and preparing press releases, working with high-level media contacts to develop stories and disseminate the results of sales and points of view, as well as reputation management and crisis communications.The Head of Press and Public Relations (U.S.) oversees media outreach for the U.S. salesrooms, implementing PR policies and procedures for New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.You should have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, 5+ years’ experience in strategic communications and public relations, ideally within a cultural organization, museum, or public relations firm, demonstrated leadership and supervisory ability, excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to multi-task, handle deadlines and deal with stressful situations.

This is a full time position. Benefits to be confirmed.

Please send your CV and covering letter to recruitment@bonhams.com by 10 February 2017.