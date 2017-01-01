CEO, London

CEO, London

SML are searching for a Chief Executive Officer for our client, a company comprising several subsidiary fine art businesses with over 200 staff and premises in several locations in the UK and abroad. The CEO will be responsible for the overall running of the company and will report to the main Board of Directors. We are looking for an experienced individual to supervise and control all strategic and business aspects of the company. This person will be the first in command and responsible for developing strategic direction as well as creating a vision for success.



If you would like more information, please email hattie@sophiemacpherson.com