Director of Programmes

Salary Package: Competitive, depending on skills and experience

Location: London

Somerset House Trust is seeking to appoint a Director of Programmes. This new role will enable the organisation to realise its vision as a centre for the creation and presentation of contemporary arts and culture, delivered through the combination of an inspirational home for artists & creative enterprise and a compelling public programme.

Currently attracting over 3 million visitors a year, Somerset House is home to a growing community of artists, makers and the largest community of creative organisations in London. In addition to the Courtauld Gallery & Institute of Art and King's Cultural Institute, it houses 100 other creative organisations. The recently launched Somerset House Studios will soon comprise approximately 100 artists drawn from amongst other art-forms, visual art, music, performance, dance and live art, literature, fashion, film and those working at the intersection of art and technology, plus 200 members of Makerversity.

In this new role, Somerset House is looking for a creative leader with significant exhibitions and arts experience who has the ability and reputation to shape the new creative direction of the organisation. The Director of Programmes will oversee the organisation’s cultural activity across all art forms, delivering a clear artistic identity as an innovative, cross-disciplinary contemporary arts space. They will bring experience directly relevant to this aim coupled with a high-level of awareness of current developments in the arts and contemporary culture, nationally and internationally. They will be able to demonstrate their ability to engage diverse audiences, expanding the programme and ensuring its quality in every detail, recognising the integral role of learning within the mix. Commercially astute, with excellent communication skills, they will demonstrate effective and collaborative leadership and, as a member of the Executive team, will work to define and deliver the distinctiveness of Somerset House and its offer.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Monday 9th January 2017, close of business.