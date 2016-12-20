Festive greetings 2016: from It’s You to Fuck You

Being resolutely analogue by nature, I am instinctively averse to digital Christmas cards. Yes, I know e-cards are more environmentally friendly, but you can’t prop them on your mantelpiece (unless you print them out, which rather defeats the purpose…). However, this year, honourable exemption from my e-aversion must be granted to Hauser & Wirth, whose digital festive missive has so far brought me infinitely more cheer than anything arriving through the letterbox.
This is because H&W’s season’s greetings come with an accompanying link to Martin Creed’s irresistible new Yuletide video It’s You (AKA Work No. 2773), which features the artist accompanied by festively-attired singers and his pet Chihuahua, Jimmy. As Creed dolefully intones the characteristically spare lyrics, he is enveloped in a constantly changing array of seasonal knitwear and headgear, while Jimmy gently slides into a blissful slumber. The overall effect is both funny and heartwarming. If you aren’t on H&W’s mailing list, you can view the video here
and in the gallery window on Saville Row.
Still from Martin Creed's Work No. 2773 'It's You' (2016)
My other top seasonal greeting comes in graspable form and although it occupies the opposite end of the mood spectrum, is also highly cheering. A best-seller at Studio Voltaire’s pop-up House of Voltaire, and available from its website, is Jeremy Deller’s limited edition FUCK YOU 2016 bumper sticker, on sale for a mere £5 apiece
in either baby pink or reflective metallic finish. They’re a fitting way to say “bah, humbug” and to hope for better times ahead. So, whether you plump for It’s You or Fuck you—take your choice—happy holidays, nonetheless.