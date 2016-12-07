Arise Sir Michael: illustrious gathering at Gagosian to celebrate the dubbing of Michael Craig-Martin

Sir M-CM with John Pawson

Few individuals have had such a far-reaching influence on the UK art scene as Michael Craig-Martin, who yesterday (8 December) was knighted for his services to the arts. As a hugely important and famously supportive teacher at Goldsmiths art school, he was a major influence on the YBA generation of Damien Hirst, Gary Hume, Sarah Lucas, Michael Landy and Co. And during his time as Tate Trustee between 1989-99 he was also crucial to the success of Tate Modern.Elected a Royal Academician in 2006, Craig-Martin has more recently also played a major role in the Royal Academy of Arts’ recent rejuvenation. And then he’s a much-admired artist in his own right: from the notorious early conceptual transformation of a glass of water into ‘An Oak Tree’ (1973), to his current instantly-recognisable paintings of functional objects crisply rendered in black outlines and filled in with vivid colour. Or his multi-hued linear metal sculptures. Who can forget Craig-Martin’s giant pink steel stiletto framing the façade of Chatsworth House?While his knighthood was undoubtedly testament to all of the above, the immense popularity of MC-M was also confirmed by the throng of illustrious friends and admirers who gathered at Gagosian Gallery last night to celebrate his dubbing. These included the architect John Pawson, Julia Peyton-Jones, Sandy Nairne, Nicholas Cullinan and the artists Antony Gormley, Wolfgang Tillmans, Glenn Brown and Richard Wentworth, to name but a few. It was widely agreed that his ennobled status became him, and the many present admitted that this was the first time they had seen Sir Michael in a suit and tie. But now maybe not the last…