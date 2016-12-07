Sections
Comment
Sections
Comment
Comment
Comment

Arise Sir Michael: illustrious gathering at Gagosian to celebrate the dubbing of Michael Craig-Martin

by Louisa Buck  |  07.12.2016
Arise Sir Michael: illustrious gathering at Gagosian to celebrate the dubbing of Michael Craig-Martin
The newly knighted Sir Michael Craig-Martin
Few individuals have had such a far-reaching influence on the UK art scene as Michael Craig-Martin, who yesterday (8 December) was knighted for his services to the arts. As a hugely important and famously supportive teacher at Goldsmiths art school, he was a major influence on the YBA generation of Damien Hirst, Gary Hume, Sarah Lucas, Michael Landy and Co. And during his time as Tate Trustee between 1989-99 he was also crucial to the success of Tate Modern.

Sir M-CM with John Pawson
Sir M-CM with John Pawson
Elected a Royal Academician in 2006, Craig-Martin has more recently also played a major role in the Royal Academy of Arts’ recent rejuvenation. And then he’s a much-admired artist in his own right: from the notorious early conceptual transformation of a glass of water into ‘An Oak Tree’ (1973), to his current instantly-recognisable paintings of functional objects crisply rendered in black outlines and filled in with vivid colour. Or his multi-hued linear metal sculptures. Who can forget Craig-Martin’s giant pink steel stiletto framing the façade of Chatsworth House?

While his knighthood was undoubtedly testament to all of the above, the immense popularity of MC-M was also confirmed by the throng of illustrious friends and admirers who gathered at Gagosian Gallery last night to celebrate his dubbing. These included the architect John Pawson, Julia Peyton-Jones, Sandy Nairne, Nicholas Cullinan and the artists Antony Gormley, Wolfgang Tillmans, Glenn Brown and Richard Wentworth, to name but a few. It was widely agreed that his ennobled status became him, and the many present admitted that this was the first time they had seen Sir Michael in a suit and tie. But now maybe not the last…

You might also like

comments powered by HyperComments

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies