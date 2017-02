The Museum of Sex is probably best known for its bouncy castle shaped like breasts, and while it may not be fair to malign something trying to be sex positive as a tourist trap, let’s be real: we all know what dildoes look like. Enter Known/Unknown: Private Obsessions and Hidden Desire in Outsider Art (until 16 September), a new exhibition that looks a little more like what you’d find in a real museum, with work by the likes of Henry Darger and Thornton Dial. A standout piece is a weathervane by Steve Ashby where a man performs cunnilingus when the wind blows. The lights were dimmed for the 18 January evening opening and the reception was held in the bar downstairs, disco-themed at the moment, presumably because people had sex in and around discos. Progress is progress.